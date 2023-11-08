ADVERTISEMENT
Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

News Agency Of Nigeria

Israel’s refusal to cease fire for several hours prevented two female hostages with Russian citizenship from being released – Hamas.

Israeli soldiers ride atop an artillery unit near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
“Americans and Israelis are creating lists for those to leave the Gaza Strip who have other citizenship, then these lists are being sent to Egyptians.

“They are sending them to the interior ministry to publish on the official website.’’

The spokesperson said that although Hamas is not playing any role in this process, it is not preventing people from leaving the Gaza Strip if they want to do so.

News Agency Of Nigeria

