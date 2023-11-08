Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas
“Americans and Israelis are creating lists for those to leave the Gaza Strip who have other citizenship, then these lists are being sent to Egyptians.
“They are sending them to the interior ministry to publish on the official website.’’
The spokesperson said that although Hamas is not playing any role in this process, it is not preventing people from leaving the Gaza Strip if they want to do so.
Israel’s refusal to cease fire for several hours prevented two female hostages with Russian citizenship from being released, Naim added.
