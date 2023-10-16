ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals to run out in 24 hours, UN warns

Ima Elijah

More than 1 million Gazans in the northern Strip have been ordered to evacuate to the southern region.

The local Health Ministry in Gaza reported a staggering toll of 2,670 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes as of Sunday Among the deceased, 750 were children [aa]
This crisis poses a severe threat to the lives of thousands of patients, as backup generators, essential for powering life-saving medical equipment, are shutting down due to lack of fuel.

The urgent situation arises amidst escalating tensions between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas, which started on October 7.

Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack comprising rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

This move was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, as stated by Hamas.

In response to these attacks, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, specifically targeting Hamas positions within the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has led to devastating consequences for the residents of Gaza. Israel's actions have resulted in the cutoff of water and electricity supplies, exacerbating the already dire living conditions in an area that has been under a crippling siege since 2007.

The local Health Ministry in Gaza reported a staggering toll of 2,670 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes as of Sunday. Among the deceased, 750 were children.

The number of wounded individuals has risen to 9,600, according to the ministry. On the Israeli side, the death toll has reached 1,300, with more than 3,400 confirmed injuries.

Ima Elijah

