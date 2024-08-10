8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

Local media reported that the landslide engulfed homes, people, and animals in the area, leading to the significant loss of life and damage. The KCCA, which manages the landfill, confirmed the deaths in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "On a very sad note, eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," the statement read.

In addition to the fatalities, the KCCA reported that 14 people had been rescued and taken to the hospital. However, the authority did not provide details about the condition of those injured. "The rescue operation is still ongoing and we shall share updates as they come in," the KCCA stated, indicating that efforts to find more survivors or victims were continuing.

Images from the scene showed an excavator working through the piles of rubbish, while crowds of local residents watched the rescue operation unfold. The KCCA explained that the collapse was due to a "structural failure in waste mass this morning resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill."

The authority assured the public that it, along with other government agencies, was taking necessary measures to secure the area and prevent further incidents.