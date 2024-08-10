ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

Samson Waswa

Eight people, including two children, lost their lives when a landfill in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, collapsed on Saturday, according to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The tragic incident occurred in Kiteezi, a district in the northern part of Kampala, following heavy rainfall that triggered a landslide at the garbage dump.

Eight people were killed in the accident
Eight people were killed in the accident
  • Eight people, including two children, died in a landfill collapse in Kampala, Uganda
  • The collapse was triggered by heavy rainfall that caused a landslide at the garbage dump
  • Kampala Capital City Authority confirmed the deaths and reported 14 people rescued and taken to the hospital

Recommended articles

Local media reported that the landslide engulfed homes, people, and animals in the area, leading to the significant loss of life and damage. The KCCA, which manages the landfill, confirmed the deaths in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "On a very sad note, eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," the statement read.

In addition to the fatalities, the KCCA reported that 14 people had been rescued and taken to the hospital. However, the authority did not provide details about the condition of those injured. "The rescue operation is still ongoing and we shall share updates as they come in," the KCCA stated, indicating that efforts to find more survivors or victims were continuing.

Images from the scene showed an excavator working through the piles of rubbish, while crowds of local residents watched the rescue operation unfold. The KCCA explained that the collapse was due to a "structural failure in waste mass this morning resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill."

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority assured the public that it, along with other government agencies, was taking necessary measures to secure the area and prevent further incidents.

This tragic event follows warnings earlier in the year from Erias Lukwago, the head of the KCCA, who cautioned about the health hazards faced by those living and working near the Kiteezi landfill due to the site’s overflowing waste. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for addressing the safety and environmental concerns surrounding the landfill in Kampala.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

Teacher exonerated as DNA test proves he's not father of his former pupil's child

Teacher exonerated as DNA test proves he's not father of his former pupil's child

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Missing man found inside crocodile [Peoples Gazette]

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia