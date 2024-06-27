ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

Segun Adeyemi

The National Economic Council includes the governors of all 36 states, the governor of the Central Bank, and other invited members.

Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

The meeting, organised by the National Economic Council (NEC), is ongoing at the Presidential Villa's Council Chambers.

This gathering follows the recent decision by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to postpone discussions on the proposed new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister.
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2] Pulse Nigeria
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, stated that President Tinubu opted to defer the memo to allow for broader consultations with stakeholders.

Idris clarified that the final decision on the national minimum wage will have far-reaching implications, affecting not only the federal government but also the states, local government areas, and the private sector.

He reiterated that President Tinubu is committed to making a well-informed decision, a decision that will be the result of extensive consultations and the inclusion of input from all relevant stakeholders.

“It affects the state governments, local governments, the organised private sector. That is why it is called the national minimum wage. It’s not just an affair of the federal government.

“So, Mr President has studied the report, and he is going to consult wider before a final submission is made to the national assembly,” the minister said.

The NEC meeting is expected to address the minimum wage issue and seek a consensus on the next steps.

Additionally, the Governors Forum met in Abuja last night, where they also deliberated on the new national minimum wage.

After the meeting, a statement was released saying that the governors agreed to keep communicating with important parties to find a solution that all could agree upon.

The National Economic Council includes the governors of all 36 states, the governor of the Central Bank, and other invited members.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

