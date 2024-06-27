Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

The meeting, organised by the National Economic Council (NEC), is ongoing at the Presidential Villa's Council Chambers.

This gathering follows the recent decision by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to postpone discussions on the proposed new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, stated that President Tinubu opted to defer the memo to allow for broader consultations with stakeholders.

Idris clarified that the final decision on the national minimum wage will have far-reaching implications, affecting not only the federal government but also the states, local government areas, and the private sector.

He reiterated that President Tinubu is committed to making a well-informed decision, a decision that will be the result of extensive consultations and the inclusion of input from all relevant stakeholders.

“It affects the state governments, local governments, the organised private sector. That is why it is called the national minimum wage. It’s not just an affair of the federal government.

“So, Mr President has studied the report, and he is going to consult wider before a final submission is made to the national assembly,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors forum meet over minimum wage

The NEC meeting is expected to address the minimum wage issue and seek a consensus on the next steps.

Additionally, the Governors Forum met in Abuja last night, where they also deliberated on the new national minimum wage.

After the meeting, a statement was released saying that the governors agreed to keep communicating with important parties to find a solution that all could agree upon.