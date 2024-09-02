5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

While some view his spending as necessary for Nigeria's development and stability, others see it as excessive or misdirected.

Below are five particularly controversial expenditures that have sparked debate across the nation.

1. Budget Allocated to First Lady's Office

One of the most debated allocations in President Tinubu's administration is the budget set aside for the office of the First Lady.

This office has historically operated with minimal official funding, primarily because it is not constitutionally recognised.

However, under Tinubu's administration, significant funds have been allegedly allocated to this office, raising eyebrows. Critics argue that such a budget is an unnecessary drain on public resources, particularly in a country grappling with economic challenges.

In October 2023, a report by Premium Times revealed that despite the nationwide economic hardship, the federal government allowed the Office of the First Lady to spend ₦1.5 billion on vehicles.

It was gathered that the amount was stipulated in the ₦2.17 trillion supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly for approval.

In a strong rebuttal of these claims, the then-Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, who rose in defence of the First Lady, said she did not personally request the vehicles.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV in November 2023, Senator Ndume said the budget was for the presidency, and the First Lady's office is also part of it.

"I don't think that the First Lady personally requested for ₦1.5 billion luxurious vehicles because I know her personally. We have been in the Senate for 12 years, I don't think that the first lady requested personally for luxurious vehicles.

"The budget is for the Presidency and it includes the vehicles that the First Lady uses and others. I'm not in the position to defend that or argue on it. But I'm just saying that I know what the First Lady likes for either items or others," Ndume stated, according to ThePunch.

On the other hand, other supporters claim that the First Lady's office plays a crucial role in social initiatives and public welfare, justifying the expenditure. Yet, the lack of transparency regarding how these funds are spent fuels public suspicion and calls for accountability.

2. Non-Implementation of the Oronsaye Report

The Oronsaye Report, presented in 2012, recommended merging and scrapping several government agencies to reduce redundancy and cut costs.

Despite widespread support for these recommendations to streamline governance and reduce public expenditure, the Tinubu administration has yet to implement them.

Instead, the government continues to allocate significant funds to these redundant agencies, leading to accusations of wasteful spending.

Critics argue that the refusal to implement the report suggests a lack of commitment to fiscal responsibility, further burdening the already strained national budget.

3. ₦15bn Budget for the New Vice President's Lodge

The decision to allocate ₦15 billion to construct a new Vice President's lodge has been greatly criticised.

In a country where millions live below the poverty line and infrastructure is in dire need of improvement, spending such a vast amount on a single government residence appears tone-deaf to many.

Defenders of the project argue that the Vice President's lodge is a symbol of national pride and is necessary for hosting international dignitaries.

Considering the economic situation of the country, it is imprudent to spend ₦15 billion for a new lodge when existing government properties could be refurbished at a fraction of the cost.

4. Purchase of a New Presidential Jet

Another contentious decision was the purchase of a new presidential jet. While the administration justified the purchase by citing the need for reliable and secure transportation for the nation's leader, the timing of the purchase has been criticised.

With the country facing severe economic challenges, including rising debt and inflation, many Nigerians believe the funds could have been better spent on improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

Some have labelled the purchase an extravagance that underscores the disconnect between the government and the populace's realities.

5. Hajj Subsidy

The government's decision to maintain the Hajj subsidy, which allows Nigerian Muslims to travel to Mecca at a reduced cost, has also been a point of contention.

While the subsidy is popular among beneficiaries, others view it as an unnecessary expense in a secular state.

Critics argue that the funds used for this religious subsidy could be redirected to more pressing national needs, such as education, healthcare, or infrastructure.

Supporters counter that the subsidy is a long-standing tradition that supports religious freedom and cultural practices in Nigeria.

Nonetheless, in a country with limited resources, the decision to uphold this subsidy has sparked debate over the prioritisation of government spending.

President Bola Tinubu's administration has made several financial decisions that have divided opinion across Nigeria.

While some view these expenditures as necessary for the government's functioning and dignity, others see them as emblematic of a broader issue of fiscal irresponsibility.