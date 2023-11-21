Wike vows to revive VP's residence construction

The announcement came after Wike's inspection of the construction project, which is being handled by the renowned construction company, Julius Berger.

Wike commended Julius Berger for their commitment to the project, noting that the company had voluntarily moved to the site without the customary mobilisation from the government.

Despite challenges such as the contractor's request for a contract sum revision from ₦7 billion to ₦15 billion due to the escalating cost of materials, Wike noted President Bola Tinubu's administration's determination to see the project through to completion.

During the inspection in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Wike revealed that the administration had secured the necessary funds, with the approval of both President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He assured Julius Berger of the government's commitment to mobilise the required funds before December, expressing confidence in the completion of the project.

"When we came here last time, you promised us that you will be able to complete this project in the next eight months.

"Even though we have not mobilised you, I know that you have confidence in us. Let me assure you that we will mobilise you before December, God willing," Wike stated.

The minister urged the construction company to expedite the process, aiming for completion before May 29, 2024.

He stated the importance of overcoming the issue of abandoned projects and urged Julius Berger to ensure that the Vice President's residence becomes a reality.

Shehu Ahmed, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), revealed that the project, as outlined in the Abuja Master Plan, was awarded in 2010.

Adebowale Ademo, Director of Public Building at FCDA, provided insights into the building's plan, which includes multiple living rooms, the Vice President's private room, a chapel, mosque, and dormitory for security personnel.