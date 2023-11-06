ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

Obi strongly criticised the government's decision to allocate funds for yachts and SUVs.

Peter Obi suggested that the funds allocated for the First Lady's office should have been redirected towards education and welfare programs, particularly focusing on the Girl-Child in Nigeria.
Peter Obi suggested that the funds allocated for the First Lady's office should have been redirected towards education and welfare programs, particularly focusing on the Girl-Child in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Obi expressed his concerns during a world press conference held at the Labour Party National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, October 06, 2023.

During his address, Obi emphasised the purpose of a supplementary budget, stating that it is meant for addressing vital needs of the people not adequately covered in the original budget.

He cited the alarming report from the UN World Food Organisation, indicating that 26.5 million Nigerians would face hunger next year, as a significant issue that should be addressed through a supplementary budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi strongly criticised the government's decision to allocate funds for yachts and SUVs for the First Lady's office, calling it a display of the government's lack of concern.

"We have a supplementary budget where we are mentioning issues of yacht and SUVs for First Lady's office shows that This government is totally uncaring, we are in deep problems. Bringing in a first lady office that is not even our constitution is another problem.

"All the funding allocated to the unconstitutional office of the First Lady should have been transferred to educating and caring for the Girl-Child.In Nigeria The first lady's job is to look after the president."

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy surrounds the federal government's plan to spend ₦1.5 billion on the procurement of vehicles for the Office of the First Lady, a budgetary allocation outlined in the ₦2.1 trillion supplementary budget for 2023 submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

The supplementary budget, totaling ₦2.17 trillion, was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last Monday.

Recall President Bola Tinubu's victory speech from March 1, 2023, where he humorously stated that his wife, Remi Tinubu, would not be returning to the Senate but would assume the role of a housewife and First Lady.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

We have ended our quest - Peter Obi speaks on Supreme Court's decision

We have ended our quest - Peter Obi speaks on Supreme Court's decision

ASUU praises Gov Sani for restoring power to Kaduna university

ASUU praises Gov Sani for restoring power to Kaduna university

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Nyesom Wike and Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Rivers House of Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy, appoints new leadership