ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Is Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' anti-North? Shehu Sani clarifies

Segun Adeyemi

He emphasised that no region will be shortchanged, nor will there be job losses or increased taxes. Instead, Sani assured that the reforms would safeguard national and state revenues.

Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Addressing concerns over the bill's potential impact, Sani urged both Northern leaders and citizens to “move beyond sentiments and look at the benefits” of the proposed legislation.

In a statement, Sani expressed his belief that Tinubu’s bill is “economically beneficial and fair to all parts” of Nigeria.

He described it as a comprehensive effort to “harmonise and simplify tax administration,” while streamlining enforcement to enhance revenue generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Senator Ndume suffers backlash for opposing Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

“The Tax Reform Bill is not inimical to the North or any part of this country. People should keep aside sentiments and read the Bill carefully. It’s a comprehensive and bold move to harmonise and simplify tax administration… combat corruption in the so-called tax waivers granted to business cabals,” he stated.

Sani addressed Northern governors directly, urging them to “rescind their decision to reject the Bill and take time to read it.”

He emphasised that no region will be shortchanged, nor will there be job losses or increased taxes. Instead, Sani assured that the reforms would safeguard national and state revenues.

He concluded by calling on the National Assembly to treat the bill with urgency, underscoring its importance to Nigeria’s economic future.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' anti-North? Shehu Sani clarifies

Is Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' anti-North? Shehu Sani clarifies

Adelabu reveals causes of frequent grip collapses after receiving committee report

Adelabu reveals causes of frequent grip collapses after receiving committee report

Harris concedes defeat, calls to congratulate Trump on election victory

Harris concedes defeat, calls to congratulate Trump on election victory

How Nigeria plans to become a trillion-dollar economy – Dabiri-Erewa

How Nigeria plans to become a trillion-dollar economy – Dabiri-Erewa

Road accidents claim more passengers’ lives than drivers – FRSC

Road accidents claim more passengers’ lives than drivers – FRSC

Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

Lagos seals Redeemed, Cele churches; recreational centres over noise pollution

Emir Sunusi lauds Tinubu over release of arrested minors

Emir Sunusi lauds Tinubu over release of arrested minors

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja

Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontation

Iran plays down importance of Trump's victory, voices readiness for confrontation

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Governor Sani approves ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Google’s ₦2.8bn grant to boost AI timely - Minister

Google Awards ₦2.8bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s AI workforce & digital economy

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs