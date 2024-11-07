Is Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' anti-North? Shehu Sani clarifies

Addressing concerns over the bill's potential impact, Sani urged both Northern leaders and citizens to “move beyond sentiments and look at the benefits” of the proposed legislation.

In a statement, Sani expressed his belief that Tinubu’s bill is “economically beneficial and fair to all parts” of Nigeria.

He described it as a comprehensive effort to “harmonise and simplify tax administration,” while streamlining enforcement to enhance revenue generation.

“The Tax Reform Bill is not inimical to the North or any part of this country. People should keep aside sentiments and read the Bill carefully. It’s a comprehensive and bold move to harmonise and simplify tax administration… combat corruption in the so-called tax waivers granted to business cabals,” he stated.

Sani addressed Northern governors directly, urging them to “rescind their decision to reject the Bill and take time to read it.”

He emphasised that no region will be shortchanged, nor will there be job losses or increased taxes. Instead, Sani assured that the reforms would safeguard national and state revenues.