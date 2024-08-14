ADVERTISEMENT
APC stakeholders write Tinubu, demand dismissal of oil sector chiefs

Segun Adeyemi

The APC stakeholders pointed to the numerous challenges facing the oil and gas sector, including persistent fuel scarcity, rampant pipeline vandalism, and widespread oil theft.

President Bola Tinubu has been silent over calls for the dismissal of the oil sector bosses despite allegations of mismanagement and other scandals. [Facebook/Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu has been silent over calls for the dismissal of the oil sector bosses despite allegations of mismanagement and other scandals.

The demand comes in response to what they describe as gross mismanagement and corruption that have crippled Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The Tinubu Legacy Coalition (TLC), a group of prominent APC members, penned a private letter to President Tinubu, urging him to sack Mele Kyari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC); and Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The letter, signed by over 100 stakeholders, including Hon. Bala Abu, Dr. Jeremiah Okino, and Comrade Gabriel Gbana, strongly criticised the leadership of these agencies, stating that their continued tenure is damaging the image of the administration.

"We are compelled to express our deep concern over the state of the nation's oil and gas industry," the letter states.

"Despite the sector's potential to drive economic growth, it has been plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement. The continuous stay in office of Mele Kyari, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and Farouk Ahmed have done more harm than good to the image of President Tinubu."

READ ALSO: I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

The APC stakeholders pointed to the numerous challenges facing the oil and gas sector, including persistent fuel scarcity, rampant pipeline vandalism, and widespread oil theft.

According to the coalition, these issues have led to a decline in the sector's contribution to the nation's GDP and tarnished Nigeria's international reputation.

The stakeholders also highlighted the lack of transparency and accountability, which they claim has allowed corruption to flourish, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

"Furthermore, the industry is plagued by vested interests," the letter continues, "with concerns over the importation of adulterated petroleum products, non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and energy security concerns. The recent accusations by Dangote Refinery against International Oil Companies (IOCs) of conspiring to frustrate the local refining industry through underhand tactics are particularly alarming."

The stakeholders did not spare any of the regulatory bodies from criticism.

Under Ahmed, the NMDPRA was accused of indiscriminately granting import licenses, which led to the importation of high-sulfur diesel, which poses serious health risks to Nigerians.

Kyari's leadership of the NNPCL was described as "incompetent and inept," particularly in handling the recurring fuel scarcity and pipeline vandalism.

Similarly, Engr. Komolafe was blamed for failing to curb corruption and enhance transparency within the NUPRC.

READ ALSO: NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

In their concluding remarks, the APC stakeholders clarified that removing these officials is necessary to restore public confidence in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

"Their continued stay in office is a disservice to President Tinubu's administration, and a betrayal of the trust reposed in them," the letter asserts.

As pressure mounts, all eyes will be on President Tinubu to see whether he will heed the call of his party's stakeholders and initiate a much-needed overhaul of the leadership in the nation's oil and gas industry.

'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

House of Reps grills WAEC boss over ₦6bn deficit & ₦5bn calculator loan in 2023

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

10-year jail term, ₦5m fine await Nigerians who don't recite new national anthem

Human rights group alleges crimes against humanity in Rivers, seeks ICC probe

Edo 2024: New police commissioner told to uphold integrity ahead of polls

APC stakeholders write Tinubu, demand dismissal of oil sector chiefs

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu

If you're not satisfied with Tinubu's govt wait till 2027  —  FG tells critics

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles 'most handsome' gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

