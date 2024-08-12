ADVERTISEMENT
NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The federal government has been warned that Nigeria could face widespread protests if Kyari is not removed.

Mele Kyari [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari [Getty Images]

The Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) demanded this, citing his alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the nation's petroleum sector.

The group, led by National President Rev. Phrank Ochiga, expressed frustration over the persistent fuel queues, which have caused severe hardship for Nigerians, with fuel prices soaring to over 1,000 Naira per litre.

In a strongly worded statement, the CYFN labelled Kyari's leadership as a "disaster" and accused him of being the "mastermind" behind what they described as "economic terrorism."

Rev. Ochiga stated, "Kyari has shown no empathy, no compassion, and no willingness to solve the problem. Instead, he has continued to enrich himself and his cronies at the expense of the suffering masses."

The group also highlighted several controversies during Kyari's tenure, including subsidy scams, the importation of substandard petroleum products, and the mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

They warned that Nigeria could face widespread protests if Kyari is not removed.

Quoting Psalm 82:4, the CYFN urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly, stating, "Kyari's continued stay in office is a slap in the face of Nigerians, and we will not stand for it."

The group vowed to hold Kyari accountable, insisting that his departure is essential to restoring the integrity of the petroleum sector.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

