NNPC boss Kyari told to step down amid fuel crisis

The Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) demanded this, citing his alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the nation's petroleum sector.

The group, led by National President Rev. Phrank Ochiga, expressed frustration over the persistent fuel queues, which have caused severe hardship for Nigerians, with fuel prices soaring to over 1,000 Naira per litre.

In a strongly worded statement, the CYFN labelled Kyari's leadership as a "disaster" and accused him of being the "mastermind" behind what they described as "economic terrorism."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Ochiga stated, "Kyari has shown no empathy, no compassion, and no willingness to solve the problem. Instead, he has continued to enrich himself and his cronies at the expense of the suffering masses."

The allegations against Kyari

The group also highlighted several controversies during Kyari's tenure, including subsidy scams, the importation of substandard petroleum products, and the mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

They warned that Nigeria could face widespread protests if Kyari is not removed.

Quoting Psalm 82:4, the CYFN urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly, stating, "Kyari's continued stay in office is a slap in the face of Nigerians, and we will not stand for it."

ADVERTISEMENT