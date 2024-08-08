I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

Kyari stated this Wednesday, August 7, while testifying before a Senate ad hoc committee investigating alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry.

The committee, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, scrutinises NNPCL's activities amidst rising calls for public accountability.

Kyari firmly stated that NNPCL maintains a policy of transparency and integrity, refuting allegations of involvement in importing sub-standard products.

"We are not criminals, we are not thieves. We will protect our dignity so we can serve this country," Kyari asserted, according to a Daily Trust.

Kyari, visibly frustrated, expressed his dismay over unfair media reports aimed at damaging NNPCL's reputation.

Allegation of oil blending plant in Malta

Adding to the controversy, a significant allegation emerged concerning a blending plant purportedly owned by some government officials in Malta, an island country in the central Mediterranean Sea.

"To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world except for a local mini-agricultural venture," Kyari clarified.

"Neither am I aware of any employee of NNPC that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world."

Kyari emphasised that such allegations do not affect NNPCL's operations or strategic decisions.

Kyari commits to transparent operation in NNPCL

He assured that any NNPC employee found to be involved in such activities would face strict compliance sanctions and recommended that such individuals be publicly identified and reported to relevant government security agencies.

Kyari's testimony and subsequent statements on his X handle strongly reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the integrity of NNPCL amidst the ongoing investigations and media scrutiny.