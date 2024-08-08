ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

Segun Adeyemi

Adding to the controversy, a significant allegation emerged concerning a blending plant purportedly owned by some government officials in Malta, an island country in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Kyari stated this Wednesday, August 7, while testifying before a Senate ad hoc committee investigating alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry.

The committee, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, scrutinises NNPCL's activities amidst rising calls for public accountability.

Kyari firmly stated that NNPCL maintains a policy of transparency and integrity, refuting allegations of involvement in importing sub-standard products.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not criminals, we are not thieves. We will protect our dignity so we can serve this country," Kyari asserted, according to a Daily Trust.

Kyari, visibly frustrated, expressed his dismay over unfair media reports aimed at damaging NNPCL's reputation.

Adding to the controversy, a significant allegation emerged concerning a blending plant purportedly owned by some government officials in Malta, an island country in the central Mediterranean Sea.

"To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world except for a local mini-agricultural venture," Kyari clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Neither am I aware of any employee of NNPC that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world."

Kyari emphasised that such allegations do not affect NNPCL's operations or strategic decisions.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

He assured that any NNPC employee found to be involved in such activities would face strict compliance sanctions and recommended that such individuals be publicly identified and reported to relevant government security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyari's testimony and subsequent statements on his X handle strongly reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the integrity of NNPCL amidst the ongoing investigations and media scrutiny.

"For further assurance, our compliance sanction grid shall apply to any NNPC employee who is established to be involved in such activities if availed, and I strongly recommend that such individuals be declared publicly and made known to relevant government security agencies for necessary actions in view of the grave implications for national energy security," he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otu lifts 25-year ban on civil service employment, ignores ₦70k minimum wage

Otu lifts 25-year ban on civil service employment, ignores ₦70k minimum wage

Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

How much does House of Rep lawmakers earn as salary? Details emerge

How much does House of Rep lawmakers earn as salary? Details emerge

Senate launches probe into $1.5bn PH Refinery maintenance

Senate launches probe into $1.5bn PH Refinery maintenance

I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

Security forces invade NLC HQ in Abuja, labour unions react

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

Gallant D’Tigress bow out of Olympics after 74-88 loss to US

Gallant D’Tigress bow out of Olympics after 74-88 loss to US

Edo govt makes U-turn, confirms receiving trucks of rice from FG

Edo govt makes U-turn, confirms receiving trucks of rice from FG

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal