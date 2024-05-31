ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh concerns as Sanusi, Bayero plan to observe Jumaat prayer at palace mosque

Segun Adeyemi

The Kano State Police Command have yet to comment on the situation to ensure peace and order.

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]
Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

This development was confirmed in a statement by Danburan of Kano on Thursday evening, May 30.

The statement encourages residents to attend and listen to Sanusi’s sermon.

In a similar announcement, an aide to the deposed Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, also invites residents to join him for the Jumu’at prayer at the Emir’s palace mosque, starting at 12:30 pm.

This development further heightens the tension over whose authority should be heeded as the battle for the coveted throne in Kano reaches a fever pitch.

Police authorities have not yet commented on the situation to ensure peace and order, Punch reported.

The newspaper’s attempts to reach the Kano Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, were unsuccessful, as his phone was unreachable.

Earlier, Pulse reported that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf held a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as parties involved in the emirship struggle continue to stand their ground.

The meeting was held at the NSA office in Abuja on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Despite the public's curiosity, the details of their discussion were shrouded in secrecy.

The Governor, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), cryptically hinted at a 'fruitful engagement' with the NSA 'this afternoon in Abuja.'

Yusuf also shared photos of himself and Ribadu taken during the engagement.

Segun Adeyemi

