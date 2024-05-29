Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Musa Doguwa, appealed during a news conference in Kano on Wednesday. Doguwa praised the upgrade of the new emirates in southern Kano under former governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it brought about urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, and prosperity to the affected areas.

They said the new emirates, namely, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye have a rich historical background and represent a significant percentage of Kano state.