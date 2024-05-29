ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

News Agency Of Nigeria

The elders decried the decision to amend the emirate law, which they said stripped them of their heritage and potential for growth.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Recommended articles

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Musa Doguwa, appealed during a news conference in Kano on Wednesday. Doguwa praised the upgrade of the new emirates in southern Kano under former governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it brought about urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, and prosperity to the affected areas.

They said the new emirates, namely, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye have a rich historical background and represent a significant percentage of Kano state.

The elders decried the decision to amend the emirate law, which they said stripped them of their heritage and potential for growth. They commended some members of the Kano State House of Assembly for their support and urged others to align with them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention