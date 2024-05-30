ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano deputy governor recently apologised for accusing Ribadu of providing security cover for the deposed emir, Bayero to return to the throne.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

The meeting was held at the NSA office in Abuja on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

While details of their discussion were not made public, the Governor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that "I had a fruitful engagement" with the NSA "this afternoon in Abuja."

Yusuf also shared photos of himself and Ribadu taken during the engagement.

ALSO READ: Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

The meeting comes a few days after the NSA was accused of plotting to reinstall the dethroned emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Governor Yusuf had signed a bill a week ago, dethroning Bayero and three other emirs and reinstalling Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba] Pulse Nigeria
Sanusi was presented with a reinstatement letter on Friday, May 24, 2024, and moved into the main palace to start his second stint on the throne.

However, the deposed Emir reportedly attempted to take over the main palace on Saturday after his return to the state from a foreign trip.

The deputy governor of Kano, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, later accused Ribadu of providing security backing for Bayero and emboldening the deposed emir to stake a claim to the throne.

The NSA promptly denied the allegation and threatened to sue Gwarzo if he didn't apologise within a stipulated period.

The deputy governor has since tendered an unreserved apology to Ribadu, claiming his utterances were influenced by wrong information.

