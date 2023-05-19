The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zamfara gov says EFCC Chairman demanded $2m bribe from him

News Agency Of Nigeria

Matawalle and the EFCC Chairman have been at loggerheads for months over allegations and counter-allegations of corruption.

Matawalle has been in a running battle with the anti-graft agency boss over allegations of corruption and diversion of funds meant for the Zamfara State government.

Bawa, who has repeatedly accused some governors of stashing away state resources for their personal use, specifically figured out Matawalle for keeping millions of naira in his properties located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The EFCC Chairman also hinted during the naira swap policy crisis that some governors, Matawalle inclusive, were planning to use the old naira notes to pay workers' salaries.

As the rift between the duo shows no sign of abating, the governor has now claimed that Bawa has once demanded a $2m bribe from him.

He made the allegation while speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa Service, where he insisted that the EFCC boss can't be trusted.

This followed a recent statement by Bawa challenging anyone with evidence of corruption against him to petition appropriate authorities, declaring that doesn't have anything to hide.

The anti-graft agency boss was responding to Matawalle's demand for his resignation over claims that he's corrupt.

Doubling down on the claim, the Zamfara governor told BBC Hausa that he has evidence of Bawa asking him for a bribe.

He said, “It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has. What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate the office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidence of the bribe he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

