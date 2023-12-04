The Decline of Grass Courts: How changes in court surfaces affect the game

However, not all bettors understand the features of the courts and their impact on the game. Let's find out why turf is becoming less common and how to factor it into your predictions.

Types of Court Surface

Correctly predicting the results of a tennis match can bring you significant money. But let's move on to the differences between different types of courts.

Grass Courts

Grass ones are the most difficult to play. The rebound on them is the fastest and lowest. Therefore, tennis players experience the most difficulties at the reception. Beginners usually learn to play on grass courts after gaining sufficient experience on hard and clay ones.

The greatest successes on grass are achieved by tennis players who have a solid and accurate first serve and know how to play at the net. Draws on grass courts last less than a minute. As a rule, after making a precise serve, a tennis player runs to the net to complete the rally in his favor with a volley.

The objects for betting on grass are classic players or representatives of the American school. Clay players don't have much success here because they are used to playing on the back line. This tactic doesn't work here. The winner is the one who has a higher percentage of hitting the first ball and wins a lot of points at the net.

Hard Courts

On hard courts, the rebound allows you to play on the back line and in the middle. In essence, these are universal courts that will enable tennis players from different schools to achieve success. Depending on the type of coating, various rebound is obtained. The harder it is, the higher the rebound. If the surface is rough, the ball will bounce slower.

If on grass, it is enough to have a good serve, then on hard, it is not. Tennis players are required to play confidently on the baseline and at the net, as well as perform all basic strokes. Representatives of American school are more likely to achieve success, although soil athletes with a certain level of training achieve high results.

Clay Courts

Some experts believe that clay courts are superior to other surfaces in many respects. Clay courts differ from others because they have a slow rebound. The draws here drag on for many minutes, sets often last over an hour, and you don't get aces that often. So here, it is better to bet on representatives of the Spanish school. When playing on clay courts, the balls become dusty and become heavier.

In competitions held under the auspices of the ATP, fights occur on two types of clay courts. The slowest, classic red clay on European courts. The faster type is green in color. These are located in the UK and USA. The ball bounces here almost the same as on slow, hard surfaces.

Synthetic Courts

Indoor tournaments are most often held on synthetic surfaces. Depending on the surface material, the ball's rebound may vary. For this reason, tennis players use different playing styles. If the courts are slow, playing on the back line, like on clay, is more promising. Here, it makes sense to bet on representatives of the Spanish school.

When analyzing fights, you should find out the brand of coverage. Such information is publicly available on the official website of the ATP or competitions.

Analysis of the Game of Tennis Players on Various Surfaces

There are quite a few tennis players on the ATP Tour who specialize in a particular type of surface. It is best to bet on them at those tournaments where they demonstrate their best tennis. On hard and especially grass courts, there are fewer breaks in sets and more total games. If the athletes are in good shape, everyone confidently takes their serve. Therefore, sets consist of numerous games. On clay surfaces, the score in sets largely depends on the level of play of the athletes after serves. Here, it is more difficult to predict game totals.

Tennis players who play defensively tend to play on clay courts, while attacking players tend to play on hard and grass courts. As a rule, such tennis players are somewhat limited tactically. When they find themselves in an unfamiliar environment, they get lost and do not show outstanding results. In such cases, it is optimal to bet on station wagons. All-rounders perform best on hard and indoor surfaces, as well as on faster green clay courts.

Conclusion

As you have already understood, predicting the results of a tennis match requires the analysis of many factors, and coverage is the main one. Its type significantly influences the player's potential and performance. So, be sure to consider the type of surface when making your forecast.

