1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

The company recently awarded the winners of a promo dedicated to the Champions League final: three lucky Nigerians received cool smartphones. The draw on social media was well received by 1xBet clients - both experienced players and beginners attracted by the simple participation conditions took part in the promo.

Participants had to subscribe to 1xBet social media, make a prediction for the Champions League winner, like the last three posts and tag three friends in the comments. The winners were chosen randomly.

The prizes were awarded at one of the 1xBet betting shops in Nigeria. The betting company employees arranged a real holiday for the winners granting them Samsung A53 smartphones. All those present could see that participating in 1xBet promos is simple, and winning valuable prizes is easy and very pleasant!

“We want our customers to get the most out of their games and promotions. We strive to offer simple and clear participation conditions, as well as always select gifts that will bring real joy to the winners,” the 1xBet manager said.

Nigerian players are waiting for new promotions and big winnings.

