ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

Pulse Mix

#Featureby1xBet

The company recently awarded the winners of a promo dedicated to the Champions League final: three lucky Nigerians received cool smartphones.
The company recently awarded the winners of a promo dedicated to the Champions League final: three lucky Nigerians received cool smartphones.

The global betting company 1xBet has regular promotions, so the most active and successful players receive valuable gifts and bonuses.

Recommended articles

The company recently awarded the winners of a promo dedicated to the Champions League final: three lucky Nigerians received cool smartphones. The draw on social media was well received by 1xBet clients - both experienced players and beginners attracted by the simple participation conditions took part in the promo.

Participants had to subscribe to 1xBet social media, make a prediction for the Champions League winner, like the last three posts and tag three friends in the comments. The winners were chosen randomly.

The prizes were awarded at one of the 1xBet betting shops in Nigeria. The betting company employees arranged a real holiday for the winners granting them Samsung A53 smartphones. All those present could see that participating in 1xBet promos is simple, and winning valuable prizes is easy and very pleasant!

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want our customers to get the most out of their games and promotions. We strive to offer simple and clear participation conditions, as well as always select gifts that will bring real joy to the winners,” the 1xBet manager said.

Nigerian players are waiting for new promotions and big winnings. Subscribe to our social media so as not to miss information about new promos and win your dream prize!

instagram.com/1xbet.nigeria

facebook.com/1xbet.nigeria.official/

twitter.com/1xbetngofficial

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#Featureby1xBet

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

Judges' allowances must be reviewed to stamp out corruption - Tinubu

FUTA mourns student who slumped, died in school hostel

FUTA mourns student who slumped, died in school hostel

We will avenge killing of our men in Niger, others - Defence Chief vows

We will avenge killing of our men in Niger, others - Defence Chief vows

1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

1xBet promo winners received Samsung smartphones

Reps investigate committee on ₦1.017trn SWF, sits behind closed door

Reps investigate committee on ₦1.017trn SWF, sits behind closed door

Estate devt. Act will regulate real estate devt. in Nigeria - Minister

Estate devt. Act will regulate real estate devt. in Nigeria - Minister

NAICOM, FG plan guidelines to insure government assets - Commissioner

NAICOM, FG plan guidelines to insure government assets - Commissioner

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

NEMA distributes relief items to 7,811 victims of flood in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Football betting is one of the biggest markets for punters worldwide and in South Africa.

Best Betting sites for Soccer in South Africa

The British Council in partnership with the English Premier League, have trained over 100 Nigerian coaches and footballers through the Premier Skills initiative which is focused on developing football and coaching in the country.

British Council partners English Premier league, trains 100 coaches, players in Premier skills programme