Speaker Tajudeen clarifies controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Segun Adeyemi

To address Nigerians' concerns, the Speaker assured that the House of Representatives remains committed to a transparent legislative process.

To address Nigerians' concerns, the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, assured that the House of Representatives remains committed to a transparent legislative process.
To address Nigerians' concerns, the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, assured that the House of Representatives remains committed to a transparent legislative process. [ Facebook]

The Bill, designed to bolster Nigeria's national security by addressing various groups' subversive activities, has sparked significant public interest and debate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Speaker Tajudeen emphasised that the Bill, officially titled HB. 1652, is still in its early stages of legislative consideration.

"The Counter Subversion Bill was only introduced on the floor of the House on July 23, 2024, and is currently at the introductory stage," the Speaker clarified.

He also pointed out that the Bill falls within the framework of Nigeria's anti-terrorism efforts and seeks to address threats posed by associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits, and other criminal groups.

Tajudeen drew parallels with similar legislation in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, to underscore the global nature of such security measures.

"Similar legislation exists in other climes with varied appellations," he noted.

To address Nigerians' concerns, the Speaker assured that the House of Representatives remains committed to a transparent legislative process.

"The House welcomes robust engagements and discussions from Nigerians on the contents of the Bill, and how best to address the concerns raised," he said.

According to the Speaker, the Bill will undergo thorough scrutiny during the Second Reading, where House members will debate its merits and demerits.

"Members can decide to 'kill' or allow the Bill to pass. If it scales through the Second Reading, it will be referred to the relevant Committee for further legislative action," he explained.

He added that the committee is mandated to invite the public, especially relevant stakeholders, to a public hearing where they can express their views, either in person or via memoranda.

Tajudeen reiterated that the Bill does not target any specific group or region but is aimed at enhancing national security.

He urged Nigerians to actively participate in the legislative process, stating, "Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs, which will constitute the final consideration (or otherwise) of the Bill."

The Speaker concluded by promising that the House would ensure that all legislative procedures are followed and Nigerians' voices are heard before any final decision is made on the Bill.

