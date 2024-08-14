ADVERTISEMENT
10-year jail term, ₦5m fine await Nigerians who don't recite new national anthem

Segun Adeyemi

The bill also targets individuals who pledge loyalty to organisations disregarding Nigeria's sovereignty, imposing a fine of ₦3 million or up to four years in prison for such offences.

The bill was sponsored by Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]
The bill, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is currently set for its second reading in the House, where its general principles will be debated.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals who refuse to recite the national anthem face a fine of ₦5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

According to Sahara Reporters, the bill also extends this punishment to anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols or defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence.

"The bill stipulates that anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both," reads a section of the proposed law.

Further, the bill outlines penalties for other provocative acts, "Anyone who sets up an illegal roadblock, performs unauthorized traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organizes an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of 2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction."

In addition, those who forcefully take over places of worship, public or private spaces, or commit similar acts through duress or undue influence face similar penalties.

This bill follows the recent re-adoption of Nigeria's old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," which President Bola Tinubu reinstated in May.

10-year jail term, ₦5m fine await Nigerians who don't recite new national anthem

