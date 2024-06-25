Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

In response to the Vice President’s public warning at the Northwest Security summit in Katsina on Monday, June 24, the state government emphasised the need for accurate information, stating that he should have consulted Governor Ahmed Aliyu to confirm the rumours about a plan to remove Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar before making any public comments.

In a statement from Governor Aliyu’s spokesman, Abubakar Bawa, the government emphasised the importance of the Vice President being fully informed on national matters before making statements.

“We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all, he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan, nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to. We never denied him any of his freedom or rights.

“We, therefore, do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan. It is our sole responsibility,” the statement reads, according to Daily Trust.

The statement emphasises that the government and the people of Sokoto deeply value and respect the sultanate council, committing to doing everything necessary to uphold its esteemed status.