ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Segun Adeyemi

The Sokoto State government reassures all Nigerians that it will consistently safeguard the sultanate council and its dignity.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]
Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In response to the Vice President’s public warning at the Northwest Security summit in Katsina on Monday, June 24, the state government emphasised the need for accurate information, stating that he should have consulted Governor Ahmed Aliyu to confirm the rumours about a plan to remove Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar before making any public comments.

In a statement from Governor Aliyu’s spokesman, Abubakar Bawa, the government emphasised the importance of the Vice President being fully informed on national matters before making statements.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [Getty Images]
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

“We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all, he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan, nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to. We never denied him any of his freedom or rights.

“We, therefore, do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan. It is our sole responsibility,” the statement reads, according to Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement emphasises that the government and the people of Sokoto deeply value and respect the sultanate council, committing to doing everything necessary to uphold its esteemed status.

The Sokoto State government reassures all Nigerians that it will consistently safeguard the sultanate council and its dignity.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu

'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

Reno Omokri and Peter Obi. [Facebook and Getty Images]

Omokri faults Peter Obi's comments on Tinubu's presidential jet