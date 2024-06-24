ADVERTISEMENT
Alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto uncovered

Segun Adeyemi

Senator Shehu Sani appealed that speculation should not become a reality, noting that the Sultan's pedigree is highly respected beyond the shores of Sokoto State.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III.
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [Getty Images]

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, voiced these concerns in a statement on Monday, June 24.

This issue arises amidst ongoing controversy and tension regarding the removal of several monarchs in Kano State.

Previously, Governor Aliyu had dismissed 15 traditional rulers for various reasons.

In his statement, Akintola emphasised that Nigerian Muslims strongly oppose any attempt to depose the Sultan.

“Feelers in circulation indicate that the governor may descend on the Sultan of Sokoto any moment from now using any of the flimsy excuses used to dethrone the 15 traditional rulers whom he removed earlier.

“MURIC advises the governor to look before he leaps. The Sultan’s stool is not only traditional. It is also religious. In the same vein, his jurisdiction goes beyond Sokoto. It covers the whole of Nigeria. He is the spiritual head of all Nigerian Muslims.

“Therefore, any governor who tampers with the stool of the Sultan will have Nigerian Muslims to reckon with because the Sultan combines the office of the Sultan of Sokoto and that of the President General of the NSCIA,” Akintola said, according to Daily Trust.

Akintola cautioned Governor Aliyu against compelling Nigerian Muslims to take a drastic and revolutionary step.

He explained that having a traditional ruler as their leader is a longstanding compromise Nigerian Muslims have accepted despite its flaws.

He cited the example of military governor Col. Yakubu Muazu, who highlighted this vulnerability by deposing Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki on April 20, 1996.

He warned that if Sokoto governors keep undermining the Sultan’s authority, Nigerian Muslims might be pushed to make a difficult decision.

Reacting to this development, Senator Shehu Sani appealed that speculation should not become a reality, noting that the Sultan's pedigree is highly respected beyond the shores of Sokoto State.

He wrote via X, “Even though it’s a subject of speculation or conjecture, I appeal to the Governor of Sokoto State not to allow the viruses that infected the Kano emirate to infect the Sultanate.

“That Sultanate doesn’t belong to the people of Sokoto alone. We are stakeholders.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

