Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Segun Adeyemi

Edison Ehie and Gov Sim Fubara. [Facebook]
Serving now as Chief of Staff to the governor, Ehie was previously the majority leader in the assembly when the initial attempt to impeach Fubara was made.

He and a small group opposed this effort, leading to their departure from most lawmakers who supported Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Eventually, Ehie became the speaker of this faction, which disbanded after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the conflict, resulting in a peace agreement between the Wike and Fubara camps.

However, this peace was short-lived, as the two factions resumed hostilities soon after.

Addressing a gathering in Ahoada East, Rivers State, recently, Ehie revealed that he was tempted with financial inducements to oust the governor from office.

While he didn't divulge the identities of the individuals behind the offer, he clarified that he declined their proposition.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, “They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor, and I told them clearly, I was not interested.

“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted.”

In 2023, the police issued a wanted notice for the Chief of Staff due to suspected involvement in the State House of Assembly's breach.

Later that year, an explosion shook the assembly premises, sparking rumours that lawmakers were trying to remove Fubara from office.

Allegedly, lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule filed legal complaints against Ehie with the Rivers State Police Command concerning unknown individuals' invasion and fire at the assembly chambers.

