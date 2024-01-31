ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara's Chief of Staff accused of terrorism, court says he must be arrested

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Nwite granted the I-G’s plea to declare the defendants wanted and upon their arrest and investigation, bring them before the court for trial.

Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Channels TV]
Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Justice Emeka Nwite, who gave the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), also ordered the arrest of five other accomplices.

Those ordered to be arrested along with Ehie are Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike Peter also known as Rambo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ehie, who was recently appointed as CoS after he resigned as member and factional speaker of the assembly, was alleged to be among the suspects charged by the I-G for committing the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/12/2024, was predicated on Sections 37, 113, 114, 84 and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution as well as 32 of the Police Act 2020.

In the ex-parte application moved by Simon Lough, SAN, and DCP, the six defendants were said to be at large.

The senior lawyer submitted that the defendants were involved in conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder and murder of SP Bako Agbashim and five other police informants.

The five police informants they were alleged to have killed are Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu and Saturday Edi.

Justice Nwite granted the I-G’s plea to declare the defendants wanted and upon their arrest and investigation, bring them before the court for trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that five suspected arsonists of the assembly were, on Jan. 25, arraigned before a sister court presided over by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon on allegations bordering on terrorism, among others.

The five defendants are Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thankgod.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge and were ordered to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre until February 2 when their respective bail applications would be determined by the judge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

Senate summons CBN Gov on state of economy, naira free fall

Senate summons CBN Gov on state of economy, naira free fall

Fubara's Chief of Staff accused of terrorism, court says he must be arrested

Fubara's Chief of Staff accused of terrorism, court says he must be arrested

FG to build integrated disaster database – NEMA

FG to build integrated disaster database – NEMA

Nigerian youths constitute 10% of global youth population - Minister

Nigerian youths constitute 10% of global youth population - Minister

Reps direct federal fire service to refund ₦1.48 bn COVID-19 funds

Reps direct federal fire service to refund ₦1.48 bn COVID-19 funds

Gov Diri approves ₦192m WAEC, NECO fees for 2,011 Bayelsa students

Gov Diri approves ₦192m WAEC, NECO fees for 2,011 Bayelsa students

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records