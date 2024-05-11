Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

The Emir’s younger brother, Alhaji Abubakar Talba, confirmed the death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

Talba, a prince of the Tikau Emirate Council, said that Ibn-Grema died in Potiskum at about 4 pm on Friday.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the Emir died after a brief illness. He was over 70 years at the time of his death,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prince said the deceased, a first-class chief, would be buried by 4 pm on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

NAN reports that Ibn-Grema, whose palace is located in Nangere Local Government Area, was the paramount ruler of the Karekare people.