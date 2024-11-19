ADVERTISEMENT
"Yahoo girl on the altar': Reno Omokri slammed over remarks on Pst Becky Enenche

Segun Adeyemi

Omokri has been accused of exploiting divisive rhetoric to stay relevant, often to the detriment of unity and constructive public discourse.

L-R: Reno Omokri and Pastor Becky Enenche. [Facebook]
L-R: Reno Omokri and Pastor Becky Enenche. [Facebook]

Omokri referred to Pastor Enenche as a “Yahoo girl on the altar” following her comments on the importance of tithes, sparking widespread outrage among Christians.

Via X, formerly Twitter, Omokri wrote, "Becky Enenche lied. You do not go back to square one because you do not pay your tithe. This woman and her husband and others like her have turned the faith that Yeshua (Jesus) gave us into a scam.

"They are Yahoo boys, girls, men and women on the altar. Their brand of Godliness as a means to financial gain, not as a way to grow in holiness and morals, has given Christianity in Nigeria an odious reputation."

In a strongly worded statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Samuel Geofrey, NYFPA described Omokri’s remarks as “inflammatory, baseless, and deeply irresponsible.”

The group stated, “Reno Omokri’s statements are an affront to millions of Nigerians who revere their faith and spiritual leaders. His choice of words reflects a profound lack of respect for Christianity and the principles of dialogue and mutual understanding in a civilized society.”

READ ALSO: You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

The group further criticised Omokri’s public record, alleging inconsistencies in his career, personal life, and political affiliations.

It accused him of exploiting divisive rhetoric to stay relevant, often to the detriment of unity and constructive public discourse.

READ ALSO: Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

“Omokri’s statements represent not only an attack on Pastor Becky Enenche but also an affront to the millions of Nigerians who hold their faith and spiritual leaders in high esteem,” the statement read.

NYFPA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace and urged Nigerians to reject divisive narratives, calling for mutual respect and understanding.

The incident adds to the growing list of controversies surrounding Omokri, who has often faced criticism for his polarising commentary on religious and political matters.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

