Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Segun Adeyemi



Reno Omokri and Angry Protesters. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Omokri warned that such actions would play into the hands of politicians aiming to destabilise the country.

"No matter the provocation, the police and the military should not use lethal force on protesters. That is what the politicians behind the protests want," Omokri said.

He explained that these politicians hope to see bodies on the streets, which they would use to incite public outrage and push for regime change.

Omokri urged security agents to treat protesters with utmost respect.

"Our security agents should protect protesters and treat them like royalty," he stated.

He emphasised the importance of a non-aggressive approach, even in situations involving looting and destruction of property.

"Law enforcement agents should arrest those they can, and if they cannot arrest them, that is okay. They can use the now viral videos to identify and arrest them later," he added.

The social critic's call for restraint reflects concerns over escalating tensions and the potential for violence to be exploited for political gain.

"These politicians want to see bodies, and if that happens, they will use it to whip up public sentiment and turn Nigeria into Kenya in hopes of achieving regime change, which is their hidden agenda," Omokri cautioned.

Omokri's statement underscores the need for a measured and humane response to protests, highlighting the potential consequences of excessive force and the importance of safeguarding democratic stability.

Segun Adeyemi

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike