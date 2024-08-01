Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Omokri warned that such actions would play into the hands of politicians aiming to destabilise the country.

"No matter the provocation, the police and the military should not use lethal force on protesters. That is what the politicians behind the protests want," Omokri said.

Reno Omokri on politician's agenda with protest

He explained that these politicians hope to see bodies on the streets, which they would use to incite public outrage and push for regime change.

Omokri urged security agents to treat protesters with utmost respect.

"Our security agents should protect protesters and treat them like royalty," he stated.

He emphasised the importance of a non-aggressive approach, even in situations involving looting and destruction of property.

"Law enforcement agents should arrest those they can, and if they cannot arrest them, that is okay. They can use the now viral videos to identify and arrest them later," he added.

Calls for retrain by protesters

The social critic's call for restraint reflects concerns over escalating tensions and the potential for violence to be exploited for political gain.

"These politicians want to see bodies, and if that happens, they will use it to whip up public sentiment and turn Nigeria into Kenya in hopes of achieving regime change, which is their hidden agenda," Omokri cautioned.