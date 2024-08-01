ADVERTISEMENT
Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

Several other youths who were waiting patiently in several strategic areas joined as the number of protesters continued to increase.

Protest commences in Taraba in spite calls [Channels Television]

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, who monitored the situation in Jalingo reports that protesters, who gathered at the Angwan Gadi, Emir of Jalingo’s round-about marched to the government house junction, and thereafter, proceeded to Barde/Hanmaruwa way causing a traffic jam.

As they moved, several other youths who were waiting patiently in several strategic areas joined as the number of protesters continued to increase. Some of the youths carrying placards and the rest chanting, “Bamu a yinka” and “Mai kaman da biri” now numbering over 500 were marching through the busy Jalingo roads.

Some of their placard inscriptions read, “Bring back fuel subsidy” “End Hunger” among others. NAN further reports that roads and markets were deserted as many shops closed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

