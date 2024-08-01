Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, who monitored the situation in Jalingo reports that protesters, who gathered at the Angwan Gadi, Emir of Jalingo’s round-about marched to the government house junction, and thereafter, proceeded to Barde/Hanmaruwa way causing a traffic jam.

As they moved, several other youths who were waiting patiently in several strategic areas joined as the number of protesters continued to increase. Some of the youths carrying placards and the rest chanting, “Bamu a yinka” and “Mai kaman da biri” now numbering over 500 were marching through the busy Jalingo roads.