ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Armed robbers have been given licence to commit crime - Keyamo reacts to protest

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo said some protesters were already inclined to commit crimes, adding that the protest was an opportunity for them to strike.

Festus Keyamo likens violent protest to giving licence to armed robbers.
Festus Keyamo likens violent protest to giving licence to armed robbers.

Recommended articles

Keyamo said this in reaction to the nationwide demonstration which has turned violent in some parts of the country.

In Kano, protesters stormed a yet-to-be-commissioned facility belonging to the Nigeria Communication Commission and looted it dry.

According to Bosun Tijani, the facility was set later set ablaze after protesting youths some of who are teenagers made away with new furniture and desktops the building is equipped with.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kaduna, a police officer has been killed as protesters attacked buildings belonging to the state government.

The violence has also spread to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as protesters set the Nyanya Police Station on fire.

Reacting to the violent incidents, Keyamo said some protesters were already inclined to commit crimes, adding that the protest was an opportunity for them to strike.

“What has simply happened is that those who were already inclined to robbery or are already armed robbers at night have been given the license and opportunity to commit their crime in broad daylight under the guise of a ‘legitimate’ protest. Hence the caution that, though peaceful protests are legitimate, you don’t call for a protest when you don’t have the capacity to determine its trajectory,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, mobile policemen deployed at the Admiralty Lekki Phase 1 Toll Gate in Lagos State have restored normalcy to the area following an attempted eruption of violent protest.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yusuf declares curfew as protest spreads and turns violent in Kano

Gov Yusuf declares curfew as protest spreads and turns violent in Kano

Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Armed robbers have been given licence to commit crime - Keyamo reacts to protest

Armed robbers have been given licence to commit crime - Keyamo reacts to protest

Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Police quash violent protest attempt at Lekki toll gate, restore peace

Police quash violent protest attempt at Lekki toll gate, restore peace

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate