President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

In a heartfelt statement, President Tinubu mourned Onwenu's death while celebrating her legacy and impact on Nigeria's cultural and social landscape.

He highlighted her 1990s hit, "One Love," which he said "evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony," reflecting her commitment to promoting unity and the public good through her art.

The President also reminisced about Onwenu's notable collaboration with King Sunny Ade on the 1980s classic, "Wait for Me," which served as a melodic campaign for family planning.

"Her artistic interventions in promoting public good were many and memorable," he noted.

President Tinubu extolled Onwenu's versatility and extraordinary talent, acknowledging her ability to bring joy and laughter to many through her various artistic endeavours.

He extended his sympathies to the entertainment industry, the government of Imo State, and the numerous fans mourning this "immeasurable loss."

President Tinubu expressed hope for Onwenu's eternal peace in his tribute, envisioning her in a place "where the music never fades and where there is 'Dancing in the Sun'."

