President Tinubu allegedly commits impeachable offense

Segun Adeyemi

The APC chieftain remarked that Nigeria, a nation with a Christian-majority population, should not engage in political alliances that imply religious alignment.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Udeogaranya, speaking to Vanguard, argued that Tinubu's actions were unconstitutional, suggesting they could even warrant impeachment.

“Nigeria is a secular state, and by attending the Arab-Islamic Summit, President Tinubu is dragging the nation into an international alignment that does not reflect our constitution or identity,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Showunmi calls for Tinubu's impeachment over running of NNCPL, petrol ministry

Udeogaranya further stressed that Tinubu, as President, took an oath to uphold Nigeria’s secular stance, which he believes has been disregarded.

Adding weight to his critique, Udeogaranya remarked that Nigeria, a nation with a Christian-majority population, should not engage in political alliances that imply religious alignment.

“To unilaterally drag Nigeria into Arab and Islamic nation’s affairs is a grievous disparaging of the Nigerian people and its Constitution,” he argued.

READ ALSO: Tinubu gradually taking Nigeria back to Abacha days - Afenifere

Highlighting Nigeria’s historical support for Israel, Udeogaranya called upon the National Assembly to take action, urging them to advise the President against further engagements of this nature.

“The majority of Nigerians stand firmly with Israel,” he noted, urging leaders to maintain the nation’s established international stance.

Udeogaranya’s statement has spurred debate on the President’s foreign policy decisions, as discussions around Nigeria’s secular commitment intensify within political circles.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

