President Tinubu allegedly commits impeachable offense

Udeogaranya, speaking to Vanguard, argued that Tinubu's actions were unconstitutional, suggesting they could even warrant impeachment.

“Nigeria is a secular state, and by attending the Arab-Islamic Summit, President Tinubu is dragging the nation into an international alignment that does not reflect our constitution or identity,” he stated.

Udeogaranya further stressed that Tinubu, as President, took an oath to uphold Nigeria’s secular stance, which he believes has been disregarded.

Adding weight to his critique, Udeogaranya remarked that Nigeria, a nation with a Christian-majority population, should not engage in political alliances that imply religious alignment.

“To unilaterally drag Nigeria into Arab and Islamic nation’s affairs is a grievous disparaging of the Nigerian people and its Constitution,” he argued.

Highlighting Nigeria’s historical support for Israel, Udeogaranya called upon the National Assembly to take action, urging them to advise the President against further engagements of this nature.

“The majority of Nigerians stand firmly with Israel,” he noted, urging leaders to maintain the nation’s established international stance.