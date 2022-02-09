Zamfara state assembly hands impeachment notice to deputy governor

The move comes after the deputy speaker of the House, Musa Bawa, submitted documents to the diet on February 4 requesting impeachment.

According to Hassan, the notice complies with Section 188 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) and states the deputy governor failed to discharge his constitutional duties and that has been expressed as insubordination. Other alleged offenses include criminal self-enrichment. Hassan further rejected claims that the House had been involved in any impeachment actions before the February 4th assembly.

Addressing reporters, Hassan said,

“Today, 7th day of February, 2022, I, Shamsudeen Hassan, chairman of the house standing committee on information, present to you the official position of the Zamfara house of assembly.”

“The speaker received the notice of the impeachment of the deputy governor from office, having satisfied the requirement of section 188 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which requires one-third of the members of the house to endorse notice of impeachment.”

“The house, under the leadership of right honourable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, accepted the notice as proper and in accordance with the provision of the law.

“The speaker, in conformity with status, has duly served the deputy governor, through the secretary, to the state government. For avoidance of doubt, on no account whatsoever did this house prior to the 4th of February, 2022, initiate or even intend to initiate impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor”.

“The deputy governor mischievously approached the federal high court in Abuja, alleging that the house is in the process of impeaching him. The court, in its wisdom, ordered maintenance of status quo by both parties on the matter. This gave the deputy governor the right to perform all functions of a deputy governor and not honour the invitation of the house. The house, as an institution of law and order, obeyed that court order.”

“The allegations against the deputy governor are: abuse of office which include constitutional breach of sections 190 and 193, subsections 1 and 2, paragraphs a, b and c of the 1999 constitution (as amended); criminal self-enrichment using public funds; and failure to discharge constitutional duties, which gave rise to insubordination.”