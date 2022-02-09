RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Zamfara state assembly hands impeachment notice to deputy governor

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan

The Zamfara State House of Assembly says it has presented an impeachment notice to the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau. [Premium Times]
Deputy Governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau. [Premium Times]

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Information, Shamsudeen Hassan, disclosed that the state lawmakers had moved to impeach the deputy governor over allegations of abuse of office and had breached sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a) (b) (c) of the Nigerian constitution.

Recommended articles

The move comes after the deputy speaker of the House, Musa Bawa, submitted documents to the diet on February 4 requesting impeachment.

According to Hassan, the notice complies with Section 188 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) and states the deputy governor failed to discharge his constitutional duties and that has been expressed as insubordination. Other alleged offenses include criminal self-enrichment. Hassan further rejected claims that the House had been involved in any impeachment actions before the February 4th assembly.

Addressing reporters, Hassan said,

“Today, 7th day of February, 2022, I, Shamsudeen Hassan, chairman of the house standing committee on information, present to you the official position of the Zamfara house of assembly.”

“The speaker received the notice of the impeachment of the deputy governor from office, having satisfied the requirement of section 188 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which requires one-third of the members of the house to endorse notice of impeachment.”

“The house, under the leadership of right honourable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, accepted the notice as proper and in accordance with the provision of the law.

“The speaker, in conformity with status, has duly served the deputy governor, through the secretary, to the state government. For avoidance of doubt, on no account whatsoever did this house prior to the 4th of February, 2022, initiate or even intend to initiate impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor”.

“The deputy governor mischievously approached the federal high court in Abuja, alleging that the house is in the process of impeaching him. The court, in its wisdom, ordered maintenance of status quo by both parties on the matter. This gave the deputy governor the right to perform all functions of a deputy governor and not honour the invitation of the house. The house, as an institution of law and order, obeyed that court order.”

“The allegations against the deputy governor are: abuse of office which include constitutional breach of sections 190 and 193, subsections 1 and 2, paragraphs a, b and c of the 1999 constitution (as amended); criminal self-enrichment using public funds; and failure to discharge constitutional duties, which gave rise to insubordination.”

The deputy governor has remained quiet on the situation, but members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had, on February 5, rebuffed the move to impeach the deputy governor, describing the action as unlawful and could serve as a likely cause for crisis.

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara state assembly hands impeachment notice to deputy governor

Zamfara state assembly hands impeachment notice to deputy governor

2022 UTME: JAMB shifts registration to Feb. 19

2022 UTME: JAMB shifts registration to Feb. 19

Lau to replace defected senator Bwacha as Senate Deputy Minority Leader - PDP

Lau to replace defected senator Bwacha as Senate Deputy Minority Leader - PDP

How adulterated fuel caused petrol scarcity in Lagos [Pulse Explainer]

How adulterated fuel caused petrol scarcity in Lagos [Pulse Explainer]

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Zamfara Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor

Zamfara Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor

Gunmen abduct Petrol Marketers Chairman, kill driver

Gunmen abduct Petrol Marketers Chairman, kill driver

NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections

Aviation workers suspend planned nationwide strike

Aviation workers suspend planned nationwide strike

Trending

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

South decision on 2023 presidency will shake Nigeria - Wike

Buhari rejects lobbyists’ push to shift APC convention date

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]