The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

With 62,449 votes, Jandor explains how he can be declared winner of Lagos gov election

Bayo Wahab

Jandor wants the court to declare all votes cast for both Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo in the March 18 governorship election wasted.

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.
Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Recommended articles

Jandor who came third in the election with a total of 62,449 votes believes the law could work in his favour having approached the Lagos governorship election petition tribunal to challenge the victory of the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the election, Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored a total of 762,134 votes to emerge victorious, while Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of the Labour Party secured a total of 312,329 votes to finish second.

However, while speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Jandor explained that both Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo were not qualified to run for governorship in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the nomination of Sanwo-Olu by the APC and Gbadebo by the LP contravened the electoral act, adding that the APC candidate submitted a fake WAEC result to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.
PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran. Pulse Nigeria

In his petition, the PDP candidate argued that Gbadebo did not comply with the requirements of the electoral law in the conduct of the primary election that produced him as the candidate of the Labour Party.

As a result, he prayed the court to declare all votes cast for both Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo in the election wasted.

Justifying how he could be declared the winner of the election with less than 63,000 votes, Jandor explained that if Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo’s votes are declared wasted based on his petition, he would be declared winner of the Lagos state governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The position of the law, section 136 of the electoral act subsection 2, says that in a situation where the person with the highest number of votes is disqualified on the basis of the fact that he wasn’t even qualified ab initio to run for that election, the second person, who has the second highest number of votes would also benefit from that one provided such a person also makes the requirements of the law and a member of the political party upon which he ran. Otherwise, the next person with the highest number of votes would be declared the winner.

“The first and second votes based on disqualification will be considered wasted votes. That is the position of the law. I didn’t write the law and that is our prayer.”

Jandor also dismissed the claim that there is a conflict in the Lagos PDP following the election. He said he has a fine relationship with every member of the party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Assembly will remain sealed – CP

Plateau Assembly will remain sealed – CP

I won’t campaign for PDP if Dino wins Kogi governorship ticket — Wike

I won’t campaign for PDP if Dino wins Kogi governorship ticket — Wike

Otti names Onyenkpa, Omogui, Oteh, others as Transition Council members

Otti names Onyenkpa, Omogui, Oteh, others as Transition Council members

Kaduna Govt. seeks media support for a hitch-free 2023 census exercise

Kaduna Govt. seeks media support for a hitch-free 2023 census exercise

Court denies Uja bail for making sensitive statement about Tinubu

Court denies Uja bail for making sensitive statement about Tinubu

Zulum extends Borno teachers’ retirement age by 5 years

Zulum extends Borno teachers’ retirement age by 5 years

With 62,449 votes, Jandor explains how he can be declared winner of Lagos gov election

With 62,449 votes, Jandor explains how he can be declared winner of Lagos gov election

Global growth slows to 2% in 2023 – World Bank

Global growth slows to 2% in 2023 – World Bank

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda