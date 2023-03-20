It's official! Sanwo-Olu floors GRV, Jandor to secure 2nd term

Sanwo-Olu dusted off competition from his two major challengers; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to record a landslide victory.

In the final result announced in the early hours of Monday, March 20, 2023, the INEC Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adeyinka Oladiji, said the governor polled a total of APC - 762,134 votes to emerge victorious.

His closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour scored a total of 312,329 votes to finish second while Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, polled 62, 449 votes to finish a distant third.

This victory has guaranteed Sanwo-Olu's stay in the Lagos Government House till 2027 , culminating an 8-year journey that started on May 29, 2019.

Shortly after the announcement, the victorious governor gave an acceptance speech where he expressed his appreciation to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari, for their support and contribution towards his re-election.

He also thanked Lagosians for giving him the mandate to serve them for another four years, vowing that he would try his possible best to bring dividends of democracy to all the residents.