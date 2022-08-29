Wike upsets PDP again, says something will soon happen

Wike recently met with the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in London over the crisis which has been rocking the party since he lost the party’s primary election to the former Vice President in May.

Shots Fired: Speaking during the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State, on Monday, August 29, 2022, the governor said he cannot be intimidated by anybody in the party no matter the ‘gang up’ against him.

Wike, who is at loggerheads with Atiku and the party leadership said he has made up his mind, adding that something would happen soon.

What Wike said: “Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.

“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”

Why Wike is Angry: Recall that the crisis in the PDP worsened in June when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Party leaders were said to have recommended Wike as Atiku’s running mate but the presidential candidate rejected their suggestion.

Explaining why he chose Okowa, Atiku in an interview with Arise TV, said he wanted someone he could work with amicably.

However, in a bid to end the rift between him and Wike, Atiku had set up a committee to appease the governor and resolve the lingering crisis in the party.