Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

How it happend: The meeting, which took place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, was held a few hours after Wike, alongside his political allies, met with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Pulse reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke were among the Rivers Governor's entourage at the meeting.

Wike and Atiku meet: Meanwhile, the same set of allies also joined Wike in the meeting with the PDP Presidential candidate, who also had in his company the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The long drawn out battle: Atiku and Wike have been having a running battle since the conclusion of the PDP presidential primary in May where the former defeated the latter in a controversial version.

The matter was further aggravated by the refusal of Atiku to pick the Governor as his running mate as recommended by a PDP committee.

Wike make moves: Wike has been holding series of meetings with politicians from opposition parties since then, including a purported meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London on Monday, August 22, 2022.