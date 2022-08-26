RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike has had a busy day in London after a series of meetings with political stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku and Wike meet in London. [Twitter:Channels]
How it happend: The meeting, which took place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, was held a few hours after Wike, alongside his political allies, met with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Pulse reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke were among the Rivers Governor's entourage at the meeting.

Wike and Atiku meet: Meanwhile, the same set of allies also joined Wike in the meeting with the PDP Presidential candidate, who also had in his company the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The long drawn out battle: Atiku and Wike have been having a running battle since the conclusion of the PDP presidential primary in May where the former defeated the latter in a controversial version.

The matter was further aggravated by the refusal of Atiku to pick the Governor as his running mate as recommended by a PDP committee.

Wike make moves: Wike has been holding series of meetings with politicians from opposition parties since then, including a purported meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London on Monday, August 22, 2022.

As the Rivers State Governor continues to hedge his bets ahead of the 2023 general elections, it remains unknown, as of the time of filing this report, if he had agreed to work with the former Vice President.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
