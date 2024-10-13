ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike, Fubara's feud has gone beyond reconciliation - Fayose

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fayose expressed fears that the trust between Wike and Fubara may have been irreparably impaired due to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalye Fubara
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalye Fubara

Recommended articles

Wike and Fubara have been engrossed in a supremacy battle over the political leadership of the oil-rich state.

The former allies have become sworn enemies overnight over their failure to agree on how to run the government vis-à-vis the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The crisis, which has polarised the Rivers State House of Assembly and resulted in occasional bloodshed and destruction of property, has gained the attention of the entire nation as calls continue to grow for a political solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, no fewer than four people were killed in the state after violence broke out in the aftermath of the controversial local government elections.

Buildings in secretariats of four local government areas were destroyed by rampaging hoodlums believed to be supporters of Wike, now the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state.
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state. Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the political upheaval in Rivers on Channels Television's Sunday Politics programme on October 13, 2024, Fayose said it now seems impossible to get a political solution to unite the warring parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed fears that the trust between Wike and Fubara may have been irreparably impaired due to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

He also explained his earlier advice to the Rivers Governor, where he warned him not to go against Wike.

''Particularly in a state like Rivers where we're friends of the then outgoing governor now minister of FCT, all I said was in good faith and what I expected in the relationship of a leader that has brought up a successor. So what I said is what it ought to be.

''This crisis is unfortunate. Very unfortunate. I believe that the matter has crossed the Rubicon. The matter has gone far. Breach of trust and even if you want to resolve this matter, how do you put the trust back? So I rather want to believe that it's too far in the day to call for reconciliation,'' he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike, Fubara's feud has gone beyond reconciliation - Fayose

Wike, Fubara's feud has gone beyond reconciliation - Fayose

Thunderstorms, rains to descend on multiple states in Nigeria for 3 days

Thunderstorms, rains to descend on multiple states in Nigeria for 3 days

Why some Nigerians can’t take parents to old people’s home

Why some Nigerians can’t take parents to old people’s home

Our owner is innocent - Air Peace reacts to fresh charges against Onyema in US

Our owner is innocent - Air Peace reacts to fresh charges against Onyema in US

Nigeria not snubbed, didn't contest UN Human Rights Council election – Presidency

Nigeria not snubbed, didn't contest UN Human Rights Council election – Presidency

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike