Wike, Fubara's feud has gone beyond reconciliation - Fayose

Wike and Fubara have been engrossed in a supremacy battle over the political leadership of the oil-rich state.

The former allies have become sworn enemies overnight over their failure to agree on how to run the government vis-à-vis the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The crisis, which has polarised the Rivers State House of Assembly and resulted in occasional bloodshed and destruction of property, has gained the attention of the entire nation as calls continue to grow for a political solution.

Last week, no fewer than four people were killed in the state after violence broke out in the aftermath of the controversial local government elections.

Buildings in secretariats of four local government areas were destroyed by rampaging hoodlums believed to be supporters of Wike, now the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

Fayose says the Rivers crisis has crossed the Rubicon

Reacting to the political upheaval in Rivers on Channels Television's Sunday Politics programme on October 13, 2024, Fayose said it now seems impossible to get a political solution to unite the warring parties.

He expressed fears that the trust between Wike and Fubara may have been irreparably impaired due to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

He also explained his earlier advice to the Rivers Governor, where he warned him not to go against Wike.

''Particularly in a state like Rivers where we're friends of the then outgoing governor now minister of FCT, all I said was in good faith and what I expected in the relationship of a leader that has brought up a successor. So what I said is what it ought to be.