Wike opens up on Fubara's sins, gives condition to end Rivers crisis

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara has vowed to arrest and prosecute the individuals allegedly behind recent violent incidents, which have left five people dead and many injured

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Wike disclosed the alleged plot led to the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

According to Wike, the attempt backfired, intensifying divisions within the state's leadership.

"Has Fubara told you I demanded any money from him? I have never done that," Wike stated, dismissing rumours of personal conflict.

"The problem is that he plotted a coup to remove the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and the thing boomeranged against him."

Wike further advised that Governor Fubara respect court orders, warning that failure to do so could deepen the crisis.

"If he respects court orders, he can prevent anarchy and further breakdown of law and order in Rivers," Wike said, implying that the court's involvement could stabilize the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has vowed to arrest and prosecute the individuals allegedly behind recent violent incidents, which have left five people dead and many injured and resulted in the destruction of properties worth billions.

Fubara's administration has pledged zero tolerance for political thuggery and violence that endangers the state's peace and economy.

In response to Fubara's judicial panel to investigate the mayhem, Wike criticized the move, saying, "The governor said he knew who masterminded the attack. Why then waste public funds to investigate what you said you know?"

The conflict has thrown Rivers State into unrest, disrupting local operations and sparking concerns over prolonged instability.

