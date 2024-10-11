Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Cole made this known when he called on elders in the Niger Delta to mediate in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

The APC governorship candidate warned that the ongoing turmoil in Rivers portends a dangerous outcome, which could snowball into something more catastrophic if there's no peaceful negotiation.

He spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Cole said the court couldn’t bring the required solution to the crisis, noting that only a political settlement can stop the two warring parties from embarking on unending political and judicial fireworks to no end.

The APC chieftain urged President Bola Tinubu to assemble a group of influential persons in Rivers to mediate the feud between the Governor and his estranged ally, who is now the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

Cole says Pastor Ibiyeomie, others can settle Wike-Fubara feud

Cole argued that since intervention by the President last year didn't yield the much-desired outcome, Tinubu should commission former First Lady, Patience Jonathan; former Rivers State Governor, Ada George; Port Harcourt-based preacher, David Ibiyeomie; and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc founder, Atedo Peterside; to broker peace between the two sides.

“There are certain people that Mr President has to empower to speak on his behalf and call the warring factors because they have a larger interest in the state.

“Just on the top of my head, I can name three or four people that he can empower to mediate. I will first call an old politician who has been governor of the state Ada George. I will also call somebody who is considered to be a very strong spiritual leader in the state, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, whom I know that they both respect.

“I will call an elder statesman who has very little to do with politics but is straight and forthright, someone like Atedo Peterside; and probably because of her interest in Rivers State and the whole dynamics with all that has happened, I will also call her excellency, Patience Jonathan.

“Give these four people the mandate to sit the two warring factions, whatever the case, bring these people who do not have a direct interest of gaining anything out of the mix and have them speak to these two warring factions because of the future of the state.