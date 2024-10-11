Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

The report, released following widespread incidents of unrest, criticises the governor's handling of the electoral process and his alleged disregard for legal protocols.

Dr Emmanuel Agabi, Executive Director of IEMG, highlighted Fubara's "desperation to consolidate political power" as a central factor behind the post-election violence.

"The Governor's insistence on proceeding with elections despite court rulings and security concerns exemplifies a worrisome disregard for due process," Agabi stated at a recent press conference.

The report also condemned the lack of election materials, non-use of electoral registers, and premature result declarations.

While the Nigerian Police faced criticism for their withdrawal from election duty, the report exonerated them, clarifying that their absence resulted from a Federal High Court order.

"It is crucial to note that the police followed a court directive, and their withdrawal should not be misconstrued as negligence," Agabi clarified, attributing the unrest to Governor Fubara's supporters instead.

The report urges immediate action, recommending a comprehensive investigation into the arson cases, annulment of election results, federal security intervention, and dialogue with opposition parties.

It warned that "the state's political crisis will only worsen if urgent steps are not taken to restore accountability and respect for democratic principles."

Referring to the turbulent state of Rivers' democratic fabric, the report emphasised that "the use of arson as a political intimidation tool is not only reprehensible but dangerous, potentially leading to broader conflict."

It called on Governor Fubara to honour legal rulings and embrace dialogue to prevent escalating unrest.

Quoting former President Goodluck Jonathan, the report concluded, "This crisis serves as a warning sign of what could become a larger national issue if left unaddressed."