Why no political merger can unseat Tinubu in 2027 - APC chieftain

Recently, opposition parties and notable figures within the APC have discussed a potential merger and the formation of a large political party.

In response to recent events, Nabena released a statement made available to Pulse in Abuja, affirming that Senator Godswill Akpabio will not be ousted from his position as President of the Senate through any political manoeuvres in the National Assembly.

Nabena emphasised the importance of unity, stating that both the South and the North should rally behind President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda for the collective benefit of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that Nigeria's unity is symbolic and a tangible reality that all citizens must uphold.

The APC chieftain said, “If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him. The South must also complete the 8-year political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the South.

“The South will not fight each other again for other regions to benefit, the era of division in the Southen Nigeria is gone for good. The Almighty God will perfect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health and grant him wisdom to take the country to the promised land.

“The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the President will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job.

“The same goes to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by God’s grace, he will also complete his term as the Chairman of the National Assembly in grand style, no threat, no blackmail or political machination will do otherwise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabena emphasised that the Southern region of Nigeria is contented with the representation provided by their elected officials in the National Assembly.