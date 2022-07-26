Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Atiku, last week said on Arise TV, said that Obi informed him of his decision to dump the PDP three days after he left the party.

However, responding to Atiku’s comments, Obi admitted that the former VP was correct, adding that the reason he did not inform him was that he didn’t want people to talk him out of it.

Obi also said that Atiku remained his respected elder brother.

The former Anambra governor said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, “Yes, it is true. Let me tell you, Vice President Atiku remains my respected elder brother.

“His comments were true. When I left the PDP, I didn’t tell him and other respected people in my life, including my family.

“There is a tell in your life which you considered appropriate because you do not want people to talk you out of it, and this I did in the best interest of my future and Nigeria.

“Recall that when I left PDP, I said I would rather do the right thing and fail than do the wrong thing and succeed.

“That is why respectively, after one or two days after I took that decision, I elucidated it in a written message to him, saying I had to go because of the circumstances I found myself in and what I think was appropriate to do. and I know, knowing him, he respected my decision.”