We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

Bayo Wahab

The campaign team says Atiku is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters)
Atiku had in an interview with the BBC said he does not see Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso as a threat.

He added that he’s been in talks with both of them to get their support ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Although I see no threat in any of them, we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming,” Atiku said.

However, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Yunusa Tanko has debunked the claim saying the campaign team is not aware of any alliance.

He added that someone was just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket.

He said, “As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara.”

Obi was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 general election. The two politicians ran on the platform of the PDP. But in May 2022, Obi dumped the party and defected to the Labour Party, where he got the presidential ticket to contest against Atiku and Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

