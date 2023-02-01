We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

Atiku had in an interview with the BBC said he does not see Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso as a threat.

He added that he’s been in talks with both of them to get their support ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Although I see no threat in any of them, we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming,” Atiku said.

However, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Yunusa Tanko has debunked the claim saying the campaign team is not aware of any alliance.

He added that someone was just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket.

He said, “As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara.”