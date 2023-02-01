I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

Atiku disclosed this in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The presidential candidate, who spoke in Hausa said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

“Although, I see no threat in any of them but we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming,” he said.

On the lingering crisis in the PDP, Atiku said the party would solve every difference in no distant time.

“Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Election now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, election today is in the hands of the voters,” he said.