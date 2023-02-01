ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

Bayo Wahab

Atiku says the PDP will solve its internal crisis soon.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Atiku disclosed this in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The presidential candidate, who spoke in Hausa said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

“Although, I see no threat in any of them but we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming,” he said.

On the lingering crisis in the PDP, Atiku said the party would solve every difference in no distant time.

“Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Election now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, election today is in the hands of the voters,” he said.

Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in May 2022.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

We’re not in talks with anyone— Obi’s campaign team replies Atiku

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

How to stay safe as a voter on election day

How to stay safe as a voter on election day

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

I’m in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso  for their support— Atiku

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

KIF taught me to face the fear of learning new things - Olorunnisola Abe

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

El-Rufai says some elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose 2023 election

Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

Fuel scarcity may disrupt election logistics – INEC

They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

They moved exchange rate from N200 to N800 - Tinubu attacks Buhari

Eti-Osa: Obanikoro flags off campaign, presents report card from first term

Eti-Osa: Obanikoro flags off campaign, presents report card from first term

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (Punch)

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?