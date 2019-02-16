The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the electoral umpire had announced the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled for Saturday by a week.

The shift was announced by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the early hours of Feb. 16.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the INECs Spokesman in Lagos State, said that the commission was on top of every situation, urging the electorate to remain calm, lawful and peaceful.

ALSO READ: Election Postponement: Atiku blames Buhari, calls for calm

We are waiting for the instruction on what to do with the materials, Akinbiyi said.

He added that adequate security had been put in place for the electoral materials across the state.