Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, Chairman, State Working Committee on the visit of the President, addressing a press conference on Sunday said everything was set for the visit of President Buhari to Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that President Buhari would be visiting Kwara on Monday as part of his campaign tour of the country to drum support for his re-election.

Mustapha added that all Committees and subcommittees put in place for the visit of Mr President have been working round the clock to ensure hitch-free visit.

According to Mustapha, who is the chairman, media subcommittee, said the people of the state were anxious to receive the president because laudable achievement of the Buhari led Federal Government.

Four years ago, the whole of Kwara was that of abject neglect in the hand of the PDP led government in the center.

Today, Kwara has benefitted immensely from the administration of President Buharis performance which has been very impressive, Mustapha said.

According to him, over 10, 350 people in Kwara have benefitted from President Buharis various intervention and empowerment programmes.

Mustapha added that President Buharis administration was particularly felt in Kwara in the area of infrastructure, particularly road.

He said that the Ilorin-Jebba road which use to take motorists over five hours now take less than one hour as a result of the Presidents intervention on the road.

Mustapha also listed Share-Patigi-Kpada road as well as Erinle to Osun State boundary as roads rehabilitated by the President.

He said all the beneficiaries of the Presidents programmes like N-Power, Trader Moni and N-Teach were ready to receive the president to show appreciation for touching on their lives.

The chairman appealed to the people to come out en masse to receive the President and his entourage.

He also appealed to the people to be peaceful, law abiding and conduct themselves in orderly manner during the visit.

Let us showcase to the President that Kwarans are peace loving and accommodating people, Mustapha added.