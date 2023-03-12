ADVERTISEMENT
Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has appealed to the electorate to be peaceful as they troop to the polling units to cast their votes in Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko.
Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

“Without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.

“Our topmost priority should be the sustenance of peace, unity and the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the former Governor of Sokoto State said.

Wamakko said that violence would not do anybody any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.

He said: “Nobody should perpetrate violence in the name of politics, hence we should all uphold the sanctity of human life.

“God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at his appointed time.

“So, we should all go out peacefully on Saturday and cast our votes for our preferred candidates.”



