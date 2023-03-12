Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

“Without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.

“Our topmost priority should be the sustenance of peace, unity and the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the former Governor of Sokoto State said.

Wamakko said that violence would not do anybody any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.

He said: “Nobody should perpetrate violence in the name of politics, hence we should all uphold the sanctity of human life.

“God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at his appointed time.