'No ethnic group is guilt-free': Obasanjo defends Igbo presidency rights

Segun Adeyemi

Obasanjo's remarks come as debates surrounding national unity and political inclusivity continue to dominate Nigeria's political landscape.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]
He made the comments during a meeting with the League of Northern Democrats, led by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo emphasised that secession is not unique to the Igbo people, noting that other major ethnic groups in Nigeria have also contemplated breaking away from the country.

He pointed to the North's "Araba" movement as an example of secessionist efforts from the Hausa/Fulani region.

"It bleeds my heart when people say because the Igbo had carried out a secession, an Igbo man cannot be the president of Nigeria," Obasanjo remarked.

He highlighted the North's historical bid to secede, revealing that his friend, Ahmed Jooda, had been part of the "Araba" plot.

In a passionate call for national unity, Obasanjo questioned the basis for excluding the Igbo from the presidency.

"There is no section of Nigeria that has not planned a secession," he asserted, adding that no ethnic group should claim moral superiority over the others.

"What is treasonable felony? So, who among us can say I am better than the other? None! Let us put our heads together and build a country together," Obasanjo concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

'No ethnic group is guilt-free': Obasanjo defends Igbo presidency rights

