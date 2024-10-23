Obasanjo opens up on origin of Nigeria's problems

During a courtesy visit from the League of Northern Democrats in Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 22, Obasanjo stated that regional divisions continue to plague Nigeria, more than six decades after independence.

"One of the things that led us to where we are today, and we haven't gotten out of, is regionalism," the former president said. "Whenever I hear 'North,' 'East,' or 'West,' I get frightened."

Obasanjo, known for his outspoken views on national unity, criticised the persistent emphasis on regional identity, a principle first embraced at Nigeria's independence in 1960.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Obasanjo Says Lack of Good Leadership Is a Big Global Problem

He argued that this outdated ideology prevents the nation from moving forward, emphasising the focus should be on leadership qualities, not regional affiliation.

"It doesn't matter where a leader comes from," Obasanjo remarked. "What matters is what that leader brings to the table in terms of development and governance."

He also took the opportunity to advise the League of Northern Democrats, led by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, to reconsider its sectarian label. Obasanjo suggested that the group should adopt a national outlook instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your name would have been better as 'National League of Democrats' instead of 'Northern League of Democrats,'" he said, encouraging the group to prioritise national unity over regional concerns.

In response, Shekarau explained that the League of Northern Democrats formed just three months ago, is a coalition of like-minded individuals from the North.