Tribunal upholds election of 2 SDP lawmakers in Nasarawa

The tribunal also upheld the election of Saidu Gude as the duly elected member of Uke/Karshi state constituency for the March 18th election.

The three-member panel led by Justice Francisca Nnang in separate judgments on Saturday in Lafia, which lasted for about two hours each, dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit.

The candidate of the All Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Udege/Loko constituency, Ahmed Tanko, and his party had challenged Onarigu’s victory at the tribunal.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Uke/Karshi constituency, Abdulrasheed Haruna, and his party also challenged Gude’s victory at the tribunal.

The petitioners prayed the tribunal to nullify the election over non-proper inclusion of their party logo as well as non-compliance to the Electoral Act in the conduct of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the exercise.

The judge said that the NNPP candidates failed to substantially proof their cases and thereby dismissed the cases in their entirety.

“The court hereby dismissed the case in its entirety,” the judge said.

Reacting to the judgment, Onarigu dedicated his victory at the tribunal to God and to the people of the constituency.

“I want to thank God for this victory at tribunal again. This has affirmed the mandate given to me by the people of Udege/Loko constituency on March 18th election,” he said.

The lawmaker promised to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency.

On his part, Gude appreciated God for the victory at the tribunal.