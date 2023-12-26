Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

The inferno not only consumed the property but also claimed the lives of the late PDP chairman’s wife, Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong, and her sister, Ofonime Frank.

The tragic event was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday, December 27, 2023, by the Secretary of the Transition Committee of the local government, Udeme Idiong.

While the cause of the fire was not specified in the statement, it conveyed the loss suffered by the community.

Hon (Elder) Godwin Ekpe JP, the Transition Committee chairman of the Ukanafun Local Government, has declared a seven-day mourning period for all indigenes of the local government, starting from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.

In a gesture of solidarity and respect, the council chairman, in collaboration with stakeholders and with the approval of the State Government, has authorised the withdrawal of Ukanafun's contingent from the ongoing Christmas Carol activity.

This activity, initially scheduled to be held on the 28th of December, 2023, will see the absence of Ukanafun representatives as the community mourns its profound loss.